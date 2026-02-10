Menu
BCCI invites applications for coaching, performance staff positions at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence

Applications were called for batting coach (two positions), fast bowling coach (three positions), fielding coach (four positions -- 3 male, 1 female) and performance analyst (one position).
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 09:42 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 09:42 IST
