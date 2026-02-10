BCCI invites applications for coaching, performance staff positions at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence

<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Monday invited applications for multiple coaching and performance-related positions for the board's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. </p> <p>The is being seen as part of the cricket board's efforts to strengthen India’s high-performance pathway across skill development, coaching excellence, and performance analytics, said Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia of the BCCI. </p><p>Applications were called for batting coach (two positions), fast bowling coach (three positions), fielding coach (four positions -- 3 male, 1 female) and performance analyst (one position).</p>.BCCI Central Contracts: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli downgraded to Grade B.<p>The batting coaches are to support the Head cricket coach in the preparation, development and performance enhancement of batters across all levels, including senior national teams, India A, age-group teams, and state association players.</p><p>“The role involves delivering specialist batting programmes, monitoring performance objectives, and working closely with national coaches, selectors, and sports science staff to identify and develop India’s batting talent,” the statement read. </p><p>The fast bowling coaches are required to look into the technical, tactical and physical development of fast bowlers under contract with the BCCI. The fielding coaches are expected to play a major role in enhancing athleticism, agility, catching, throwing, and overall fielding standards of players. </p>.Having international cricket in Afghanistan is bigger than playing WC: Rashid Khan.<p>The performance analyst will be expected to lead the aggregation, management and analysis of cricket performance data, including match analytics, training data, sports science inputs, and technology-driven insights. </p><p>The last date to submit the applications is February 27 at 5:00 pm for all the positions. After screening and shortlisting, candidates will likely be called for personal interviews or further evaluation as deemed appropriate by the BCCI, Saikia said. </p><p>In a related development, the cricketing body Sunday downgraded star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's contracts to group B as part of the latest annual central contract awarded by the BCCI, which also abolished the prevailing A+ category carrying a retainership fee of Rs 7 crore. </p>