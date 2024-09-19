BCIC appoints Kumar Ravi as vice president for 2024-25

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Kumar Ravi, director, VR e-Biz Solutions Pvt Ltd, as its vice president for the year 2024-2025.
Ravi will join the current office bearers, Vineet Verma, president of BCIC and director of Brigade Hospitality Services Ltd, and Prashant Gokhale, senior vice president, BCIC and managing director, Buhler (India) Pvt Ltd in leading the chamber in 2024-25.
His appointment follows the elevation of Prashant Gokhale as senior vice president of BCIC last month.
As a senior partner at K.R. Kumar & Co and K. Ravi & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Bengaluru, Ravi specialises in domestic and international taxation, investment planning, and corporate audits. Ravi has 30 years of professional experience. Besides being a practising CA, he is a qualified lawyer, and holds a bachelor’s degree in arts.
Previously, he served as the president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) in 2017-18, president of the Karnataka State Chartered Accountants Association (KSCAA) in1999-2000, and president of Rotary Bangalore Orchards in 2005-06. He also served as past governor of the Institute of Internal Auditors, Bangalore Chapter.
"BCIC would like to further strengthen the BCIC Brigade Skill Development Academy (BBSDA) in vocational training and will focus on the construction, hospitality & tourism, manufacturing, and retail sectors and skill potential candidates," said the industry body in a statement.
Published 18 September 2024, 23:15 IST