<p>Bengaluru: A 22-year-old B.Com student allegedly died by suicide at his residence in RMV Second Stage, Sanjaynagar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, on Friday night following a quarrel with his mother over a trivial issue.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Hemanth C, son of H C Chandru, Personal Secretary to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.</p><p>A senior police officer said that the incident occurred late on Friday night. Hemanth allegedly hanged himself after locking the door of his room from inside. The incident came to light when his mother called him for dinner and received no response. Suspecting something amiss, family members broke open the door and found him hanging.</p>.Bengaluru: PU student kills self after being pressured to study well.<p>Hemanth was pursuing B.Com at a private college in Malleshwaram.</p><p>Preliminary investigation revealed that he had an argument with his mother in the evening after she gifted jewellery to his sister, which reportedly led to a heated exchange. During the argument, he is said to have expressed that he felt ignored at home and complained about not being given things he had demanded.</p><p>Police said Hemanth had spoken to a few friends over the phone around 8:30 pm and later switched off his mobile phone. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.</p><p>Based on a complaint, the Sanjaynagar police have registered a case of Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and are investigating further.</p>