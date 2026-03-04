BDA aims to earn Rs 550 crore from 16 site auctions

<p>In a bid to raise funds, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has proposed to sell as many as 16 large parcels of sites – ranging between 7,620 square feet and a little more than 3.6 acres – to the highest bidders. In all, the BDA hopes to generate a minimum of Rs 550 crore, which comes a month after it sold about 52 acres in Konadasapura, off Old Madras road, for Rs 2,097 crore. </p><p>According to the BDA’s notification, the sites are situated in places like JP Nagar 8th Phase (Kothanur), JP Nagar 9th Phase, Banashahari 3rd stage (Kathriguppe), Further Extension of Anjanapura (Gollahalli), BTM 4th Stage, RMV 2nd Stage, Thanisandra, Jnanabharathi and Kondasapura. </p><p>The largest plot -- spread across 14,669 square metres -- is situated in JP Nagar 9th Phase (Thippasandra) and the smallest site -- 708 square metres -- is located in Arkavathi Layout in North Bengaluru. </p>.BDA raises Rs 2,097 crore from auctioning 52-acre plot in Bengaluru's Konadasapura.<p>This e-auction of bulk land, which has already kick-started, is a rare move by the BDA, which is hoping to mop up revenue to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore by the end of this financial year. The authority – whose mandate is to provide affordable housing to the residents of Bengaluru – generally auctions residential sites, especially corner sites, but these sites do not often exceed the standard 30x40 sq ft or 40x60 sq ft. </p><p>A senior BDA official said the idea of auctioning the bulk land was not just to earn revenue but also to encourage multi-dwelling units given the scarcity of land.</p><p>“Instead of carving out sites that will help fewer people, the auctioning of bulk land will lead to efficient use of land as one can build more houses on an acre of land,” he said, adding the government has also approved the proposal. </p><p>There are however questions over whether the 16 sites fall under the ambit of ‘commercial’ use given that at least 14 sites are part of residential layouts. “As per the rule, up to 3% of the layout can be earmarked for commercial sites but most older layouts did not follow the rule and secondly, the maximum size of a commercial plot does not exceed 50x80 square feet,” a source said, raising doubts over the BDA’s e-auction list which carries plots that are as big as three<br>acres. </p><p>Multiple sources who have knowledge of the BDA Act said the high court has in the past struck down government orders when attempts were made to classify residential sites as commercial plots based on a certain width of road. “The BDA must relook at the original layout plan as well as the master plan befor</p>