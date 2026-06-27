BDA begins soil testing at Veterinary College campus for short tunnel project

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has begun preparatory work for the construction of a 2.18-km short tunnel road aimed at decongesting Hebbal Junction.</p>.<p>The contractor has started soil testing at the Veterinary College campus, one of the locations along the proposed tunnel alignment.</p>.<p>Teams were seen carrying out borehole drilling and geotechnical investigations to assess ground conditions, groundwater levels, and subsurface stability.</p>.<p>The survey comes weeks after the BDA awarded contracts for geotechnical investigations for the project.</p>.<p>As reported earlier by <span class="italic">DH</span>, Rithwik Projects Ltd emerged as the successful bidder for the tunnel project. The tunnel will have entry and exit ramps near Esteem Mall and Baptist Hospital. It will pass beneath the down ramp of the Hebbal flyover and along the edge of Hebbal Lake. The project also includes the construction of a railway underbridge.</p>.<p>Hyderabad-based Rithwik Projects Ltd quoted Rs 1,139.67 crore for the project, which attracted three bidders.</p>.<p>Separately, the BDA is also constructing a Rs 440-crore elevated road at Mehkri Circle, with Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure awarded the contract.</p>