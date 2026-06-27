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BDA begins soil testing at Veterinary College campus for short tunnel project

The contractor has started soil testing at the Veterinary College campus, one of the locations along the proposed tunnel alignment.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 23:27 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 23:27 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBDABangalore Development Authority

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