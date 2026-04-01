<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has initiated steps to provide a direct approach road to its Kaniminike Apartments project, aiming to resolve long-standing connectivity issues that have affected both residents and the project’s saleability.</p>.<p>According to residents, the BDA has begun the process of acquiring land required for the proposed road. Officials said a preliminary notification for land acquisition has already been issued, and a resurvey is currently underway.</p>.Karnataka High Court upholds BDA land acquisition at Gubbalala village.<p>The Kaniminike housing project, spread over 50 acres in south Bengaluru, comprises around 1,500 apartments across multiple phases. At present, residents rely on two inconvenient routes — one via a narrow village road and a railway underpass, and another involving a longer 4.5-km detour.</p>.<p>The demand for a direct access road gained momentum after residents met BDA Chairman NA Haris and Commissioner P Manivannan in November 2025.</p>.<p>With additional housing developments planned in the area, improved connectivity is expected to enhance occupancy and make the Kaniminike project more attractive to prospective buyers.</p>