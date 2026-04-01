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Bangalore Development Authority fast-tracks direct road proposal for Kaniminike Apartments

The demand for a direct access road gained momentum after residents met BDA Chairman NA Haris and Commissioner P Manivannan in November 2025.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:18 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:18 IST
India NewsBengaluruBDA

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