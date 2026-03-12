Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BDA invites logo, tagline ideas; winner to get Rs 1 lakh

The winning logo and tagline will be used across BDA layouts, housing complexes, official website, signage and official communication materials.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 22:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 22:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us