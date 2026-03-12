<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which completed 50 years earlier this year, has announced a Rs 1 lakh prize for the best logo and tagline.</p>.<p>The contest is open to Kannadigas aged 18 years and above. Design students, amateur designers, professionals and creative agencies are encouraged to participate, the press note said.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority calls for public role in reviving underused city spaces.<p>The winning logo and tagline will be used across BDA layouts, housing complexes, official website, signage and official communication materials. Each participant can submit one logo and one tagline.</p>.<p>Taglines may be submitted in Kannada, English or both languages.</p>.<p>The logo must be submitted in high resolution JPEG, PNG or PDF formats. Taglines must reflect the BDA’s mission and vision and must be original.</p>.<p>Entries generated using AI tools or copied from other sources will be disqualified, the release said. Entries must be submitted through the website https://bdakarnataka.in. The last date for submission is March 24.</p>