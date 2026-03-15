<p>Naveen Menezes, Bengaluru: If the Bidadi Integrated Township project was a start-up, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangalore-development-authority">Bangalore Development Authority</a> (BDA) would be its angel investor.</p>.<p>For the first time, the authority has offered to provide seed money of a whopping Rs 2,000 crore for the project, which is planned across nine villages in Bengaluru South district.</p>.<p>According to official sources, the government will form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to undertake the township project, which is envisioned as a mix of residential areas, office spaces, commercial establishments and open spaces. Last year, the government issued a preliminary notification to acquire about 8,943 acres for the project.</p>.Bengaluru: Notice to acquire over 7,000 acres for Bidadi Township soon.<p>The BDA will be an equity holder in the SPV along with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrda">Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA)</a>. “We have submitted the proposal to the government for approval,” a senior BDA official said.</p>.<p>Some of the local planning authorities (LPAs) under the BMRDA, such as Ramanagara and Anekal, have also promised to contribute Rs 500 crore as seed money for the township, DH has learnt. The funds will be used not only for land acquisition, but also for developing basic infrastructure in the township.</p>.<p>On average, the government plans to provide compensation of Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore per acre, or offer 40 per cent of the relinquished land in the form of developed sites. However, some farmers have opposed the acquisition.</p>.<p>Apart from internal resources, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has agreed to provide a loan of Rs 20,000 crore. Companies such as Toyota and Foxconn have already shown interest in setting up establishments in the township, sources said.</p>.<p><strong>Extension of time</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) has sought an extension to complete the land acquisition process.</p>.BDA to auction 83 sites on ‘as is, where is’ basis.<p>In a notification issued recently, the government extended the deadline from March 12, 2026, to March 11, 2027, citing delays in issuing the final notification.</p>.<p>“Since this is a large-scale project and involves acquiring 10,450 plots, the exercise could not be completed within the earlier deadline. The extension is a routine process, and there has been no delay in completing the work,” an official said.</p>.<p><strong>Nine villages identified for the township</strong></p>.<p>Byramangala<br>Bannigiri<br>Hosur<br>Vaderahalli<br>Kanchuganahalli<br>Kempayyanapalya<br>KG Gollarapalya<br>Mandalahalli<br>Aralalusandra</p>