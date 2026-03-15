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BDA pitches in with Rs 2,000 crore seed fund for Bidadi township project

The BDA will be an equity holder in the SPV along with the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA).
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:23 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 21:23 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBDA

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