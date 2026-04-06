<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangalore-development-authority">Bangalore Development Authority</a> (BDA) plans to build a four-lane elevated corridor from UAS staff quarters on Ballari Road to Mehkri Circle for Rs 403.25 crore.</p>.<p>The plan includes an elevated rotary flyover above the Mehkri Circle underpass to ensure signal-free crossing of the busy junction.</p>.<p>The authority has floated tenders for the project's construction. It is also planning to build a short-tunnel road under Hebbal Junction for Rs 1,086 crore to bypass the existing flyovers.</p>.<p>DH had reported that four companies, including Dilip Buildcon, Max Infra and CemIndia Projects, participated in the tenders.</p>.Bengaluru Business Corridor project takes off with Phase-1 tender.<p>The 2.18-km tunnel road, which will have exit and entry ramps at Esteem Mall and Baptist Hospital, differs from the longer tunnel road proposed along the same stretch that extends up to St John's Hospital in Madiwala.</p>.<p>The alignment of the short tunnel, the longer tunnel and the elevated rotary flyover runs close to Namma Metro's proposed Red Line (Hebbal to Sarjapur, 36.59 km) at some point.</p>.<p>Public transport enthusiasts fear this may delay the metro project, which currently awaits the Centre's approval.</p>