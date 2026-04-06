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BDA plans four-lane elevated corridor, rotary flyover at Mehkri Circle

Public transport enthusiasts fear this may delay the metro project, which currently awaits the Centre's approval.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 21:16 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 21:16 IST
India NewsBengaluru newsBangalore Development Authority (BDA)corridorfour-lane

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