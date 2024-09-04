BDA preps to complete acquisition of 750 acres for Peripheral Ring Road

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which issued a preliminary notification to acquire about 750 acres of land for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) in April 2020, is preparing to complete the process by issuing the final notification.
Under pressure to take up the long-pending PRR project with all seriousness, the agency has been issuing a series of public notices.
On Tuesday, the BDA sought objections to the acquisition of 78 acres notified in Yelahanka, KR Puram, Bidarahalli, Varthur, Sarjapur, Dasanapura, Yeshwantpur and Hesaraghatta hoblis. As many as 367 property owners are set to lose their land to make way for the PRR.
Seventy-eight acres are part of the 750 acres notified for acquisition in April 2020. The BDA earlier issued similar public notices for the acquisition of land in other peripheral areas of the city.
In June 2007, the BDA issued a final notification to acquire 1,810 acres. The 750 acres, officials said, are needed to provide missing links to the PRR.
While the BDA is going ahead with the land acquisition formalities, it has not clearly stipulated the compensation structure for farmers.
While the authority had originally proposed to acquire the land as per the BDA Act, land losers want compensation under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, which compensates at three times the market rate.
It’s learnt that the BDA has three types of compensation structure and the file has been sent to the government. The state cabinet will likely take the final call.
