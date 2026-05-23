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Bangalore Development Authority razes two unauthorised structures in Cambridge Layout, Domlur

The operation was carried out by the BDA task force with support from engineers and police.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 21:09 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 21:09 IST
India NewsBengaluruBDABangalore Development AuthorityDomlur

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