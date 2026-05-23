Bangalore Development Authority razes two unauthorised structures in Cambridge Layout, Domlur

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangalore-development-authority">Bangalore Development Authority</a> (BDA) on Friday reclaimed prime properties where unauthorised constructions had come up.</p>.<p>In a press note, the BDA stated that the value of the reclaimed properties — located in Cambridge Layout near Indiranagar and Domlur 1st Stage — is estimated at Rs 12 crore.</p>.Bangalore Development Authority recovers three acres of land worth Rs 125 crore.<p>During the drive, the BDA cleared encroachments and took possession of three properties, including a 40x60-sqft site in Cambridge Layout, a 40x40-sqft site in Dookanahalli, and a 20x40-sqft site in Domlur 1st Stage.</p>.<p>The operation was carried out by the BDA task force with support from engineers and police. </p>