BDA reclaims 5 acres of land

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), on Tuesday, reclaimed five acres of land worth Rs 25 crore that was encroached upon in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.
According to officials, revenue sites had come up in close to three acres and the BDA had served notice to the encroachers. “Even though we had served them notices, they started illegal constructions at these sites and hence we decided to remove them,” a senior official said.
Close to seven temporary sheds and three concrete structures were removed during the encroachment removal drive and a case has been booked against the encroachers.
The drive was taken up in Kodigehalli village at Survey number 108.