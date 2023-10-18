News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BDA reclaims 5 acres of land

Close to seven temporary sheds and three concrete structures were removed during the encroachment removal drive and a case has been booked against the encroachers.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 22:37 IST

Follow Us

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), on Tuesday, reclaimed five acres of land worth Rs 25 crore that was encroached upon in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.

According to officials, revenue sites had come up in close to three acres and the BDA had served notice to the encroachers. “Even though we had served them notices, they started illegal constructions at these sites and hence we decided to remove them,” a senior official said.

Close to seven temporary sheds and three concrete structures were removed during the encroachment removal drive and a case has been booked against the encroachers.

The drive was taken up in Kodigehalli village at Survey number 108.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 October 2023, 22:37 IST)
BengaluruBDA

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT