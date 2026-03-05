BDA reclaims properties worth Rs 70 crore

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has reclaimed two properties valued at over Rs 70 crore in Mallathahalli and Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Layout 7th Block.</p>.<p>In a media release, the BDA said the Mallathahalli property, located in Survey No 49/2, measures 35 guntas. "The BDA took possession of the land after clearing encroachments. The property is valued at Rs 45 crore,” the release stated.</p>.BDA raises Rs 2,097 crore from auctioning 52-acre plot in Bengaluru's Konadasapura.<p>The second property, worth Rs 25 crore, is situated in Survey No 64 of Herohalli village in Yeshwantpur hobli. The BDA task force reclaimed 13 guntas of land and demolished the encroachments.</p>.<p>The authority advised the public to exercise due diligence before purchasing sites or other properties. It urged buyers to invest only in duly approved layouts after thoroughly verifying title documents, statutory approvals, and clearances from competent authorities.</p>