Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has recovered encroached land worth Rs 35 crore. The BDA officials, under the direction of BDA Commissioner N Jayaram, conducted an encroachment removal drive at Herohalli village in Yeshwanthpur Hobli on Saturday.

According to a statement by BDA, the locals had encroached upon the BDA property and constructed temporary sheds. These sheds were removed as part of the encroachment removal drive.