BDA takes steps to prepare long-delayed master plan

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has initiated the process of selecting a private agency to prepare a GIS-based revised master plan for the Local Planning Areas (LPA), with a horizon period of 2041.</p>.<p>This move is significant, as the authority is currently relying on a master plan prepared nearly two decades ago.</p>.<p>The exercise is crucial because the Revised Master Plan (RMP) will earmark land for public infrastructure such as roads, parks, and civic amenities in areas that are yet to be developed. It will also guide the development and redevelopment of land parcels.</p>.<p>In November 2017, the BDA had prepared a draft master plan with a horizon period of 2031. However, the state government shelved the vision document without citing any reasons. The new master plan is expected to build upon and improve this earlier draft.</p>.<p>Notably, the BDA’s jurisdiction has reduced following the creation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which is also vested with planning powers. While the GBA will oversee an area of about 721 square kilometres, the BDA’s master plan will now cover approximately 545 square kilometres.</p>.<p>In the state budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set a deadline of two years for the completion of the Revised Master Plan 2041. Additionally, the government has indicated its intent to update Bengaluru’s long-neglected Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) within six months.</p>