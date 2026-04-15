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BDA takes steps to prepare long-delayed master plan

This move is significant, as the authority is currently relying on a master plan prepared nearly two decades ago.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 01:56 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 01:56 IST
BengaluruBDA

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