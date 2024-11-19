BDA to auction 25 villas in Hunnigere

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will e-auction 25 villas situated at Hunnigere, off Tumakuru Road, on December 16. </p>.<p>The minimum price of the villa with a total built-up area ranging from 1,269 sqft to 1,804 sqft will be between Rs 76.50 lakh and Rs 1.11 crore. </p>.<p>The villa estate is named after Kannada film star, the late Puneeth Rajkumar. </p>.Karnataka High Court admits BDA's review petition after 12 years.<p>Registrations for the e-auction will open on November 29 and the last date to register is December 13. Those interested to participate in the e-auction have to make a refundable deposit of Rs 4 lakh. </p>.<p>The live bidding will commence at 11 am on December 16 and close at 5 pm on December 17. The minimum increase in the bid price will be in multiples of Rs 1 lakh. For details, visit the BDA's official website. </p>