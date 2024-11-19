Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BDA to auction 25 villas in Hunnigere

The minimum price of the villa with a total built-up area ranging from 1,269 sqft to 1,804 sqft will be between Rs 76.50 lakh and Rs 1.11 crore.
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 02:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 02:56 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaBDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us