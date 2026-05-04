<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will auction 75 residential and commercial sites across prominent layouts in the city through an e-auction beginning May 11, according to a public notice.</p>.<p>While some of the sites were recovered from encroachers, others were reclaimed through court proceedings.</p>.<p>As per the notice, the sites are located in areas such as Anjanapura Township, Arkavathy Layout, Banashankari 6th Stage, Kempegowda Layout and Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout, among others.</p>.After Rs 2k-crore windfall, BDA set for third e-auction of bulk land.<p>The BDA will auction the sites on an “as is where is” basis. Interested bidders can register until May 22 (5 pm), with live bidding scheduled in phases on May 25 and 26.</p>.<p>The plots vary in size and price, with base prices ranging from Rs 64,000 per sqm to over Rs 1 lakh per sqm in premium locations. The minimum bid increment has been set at Rs 500 per sqm.</p>.<p>Officials said the auction aims to unlock land value while meeting public demand for residential and commercial sites.</p>.<p>Interested buyers can visit the BDA’s official website or call 080-23368435/23368036 for details.</p>