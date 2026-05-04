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BDA to auction 75 sites across key layouts

As per the notice, the sites are located in areas such as Anjanapura Township, Arkavathy Layout, Banashankari 6th Stage, Kempegowda Layout and Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout, among others.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 22:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBDAauction

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