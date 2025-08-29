Menu
Bangalore Development Authority to auction 75 sites in developed layouts  

This is in addition to the 122 sites it had identified for sale about 10 days ago, taking the total to 197.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 20:15 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 20:15 IST
