<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has put up 75 developed sites for sale through e-auction.</p>.<p>This is in addition to the 122 sites it had identified for sale about 10 days ago, taking the total to 197.</p>.BDA to e-auction 122 sites; fails to give location details.<p>The last date to apply for the e-auction is September 6. Site details and locations are available on the BDA website. Live bidding will be held on September 8 and 9.</p>.<p>The sites are spread across HSR Layout 4th Sector, HAL 2nd Stage, Arkavathy 7th Block, Anjanapura 10th Block, Hemmigepura, UM Kaval, Thanisandra, Rachenahalli, Banashankari 5th Stage and other localities.</p>.<p>The BDA usually auctions sites from older layouts, either recovered from encroachment or after winning legal disputes.</p>.<p>Conditions for participation include a refundable deposit of Rs 4 lakh, a minimum bid raise in multiples of Rs 500 per square metre, and sites offered strictly on an as-is-where-is basis.</p>.<p>Earlier, the BDA had notified 122 sites for e-auction, but did not disclose their locations by August 25, the last date to register. This may affect participation in the bidding, held from August 28 to 30.</p>