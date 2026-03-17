<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bda">Bangalore Development Authority (BDA)</a> has undertaken multiple housing projects across the city with a combined investment of Rs 3,200 crore.</p>.<p>These projects, currently under various stages of construction, are in Konadasapura, Valagerahalli, Kalathammanahalli, Kenchanapura, and Doddathoguru.</p>.<p>Among the major developments is the Konadasapura Phase 1 Housing Scheme in Bidarahalli hobli, where the BDA is constructing 1,928 flats comprising 480 one-bedroom units, and 1,448 three-bedroom units.</p>.<p>In the same area, the authority has also launched the Konadasapura Phase 3 Housing Scheme, which proposes 532 flats, including 336 two-bedroom units, 112 three-bedroom units, and 84 units with 3.5 bedrooms.</p>.<p>At Valagerahalli, the BDA has taken up Phase 7 of a housing scheme involving 200 flats, comprising 100 two-bedroom units, and 100 units with 2.5 bedrooms.</p>.BDA pitches in with Rs 2,000 crore seed fund for Bidadi township project.<p>In Kenchanapura village, located in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, the BDA is developing 363 flats comprising 210 two-bedroom units, and 153 three-bedroom units.</p>.<p>Another major residential project is coming up at Kalathammanahalli in Hesaraghatta, where the authority plans to construct 396 flats, including 264 three-bedroom units and 132 four-bedroom units. The project is located within the Dr K Shivarama Karanth Layout.</p>.<p>The largest of the ongoing projects is in Doddathoguru near Electronics City, where the authority plans to build 832 flats, including 416 three-bedroom units and 416 four-bedroom units.</p>