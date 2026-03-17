Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BDA to build 4,251 flats in Rs 3,200 crore push

These projects, currently under various stages of construction, are in Konadasapura, Valagerahalli, Kalathammanahalli, Kenchanapura, and Doddathoguru.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 21:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 21:02 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us