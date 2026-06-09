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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BDA to plant 15 lakh saplings on June 27, eyes Guinness World Record

Saplings will also be planted along the newly constructed Major Arterial Road connecting Mysuru Road and Magadi Road.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 02:21 IST
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NA Haris. DH photo

NA Haris. DH photo

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Published 09 June 2026, 02:21 IST
BengaluruBDA

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