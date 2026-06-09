BDA to plant 15 lakh saplings on June 27, eyes Guinness World Record

<p>Bengaluru: In a major push to enhance the city's green cover, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bda">Bangalore Development Authority (BDA</a>) has begun preparations to plant 15 lakh saplings across Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and other BDA-developed layouts on June 27, marking the birth anniversary of Bengaluru's founder, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.</p>.<p>Saplings will also be planted along the newly constructed Major Arterial Road connecting Mysuru Road and Magadi Road.</p>.<p>Under the initiative, 5 lakh saplings will be planted in Kempegowda Layout, while the remaining 10 lakh will be distributed across other BDA layouts, including Banashankari 6th Stage, as well as along major roads across the city.</p>.<p>The plantation drive will feature a wide range of indigenous and medicinal species, including mango, jackfruit, neem and sapota, along with nearly 350 varieties of native medicinal plants.</p>.<p>The initiative is guided by the concept of “One House, One Medicinal Plant”, aimed at promoting greenery and biodiversity in residential areas, officials said in a statement.</p>.<p>“On the directions of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, we are undertaking a massive plantation drive across BDA-developed layouts, including Kempegowda Layout and Banashankari 6th Stage, with a target of planting 15 lakh saplings on Kempegowda Jayanti. We are confident of achieving a Guinness World Record through this initiative,” BDA Chairman and Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris said.</p>