BDA warning over 'illegal' private layouts

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has warned developers against the misuse of land acquired by the BDA to develop private residential layouts.
In a statement, BDA said it had noticed that many private layouts were illegally constructed on land acquired by BDA.
"It is being noticed that layouts are being formed and sites are being sold without getting approval of layout plans by the authority concerned," BDA noted in a statement, warning the citizens to be careful while buying sites.
On Saturday, BDA officials stopped illegal construction of a private layout on a five-acre plot at JB Kaval in northern Bengaluru.
Published 08 June 2024, 22:17 IST