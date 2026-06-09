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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BDA withdraws request to axe 184 trees in HSR Layout    

The move comes days after DH reported large-scale felling of trees situated in the peripheral areas of the BDA complex, which is also a setback area where no construction is allowed.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 02:26 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 02:26 IST
BDATree felling

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