BDA withdraws request to axe 184 trees in HSR Layout    

<p>Bengaluru: In a relief for residents of HSR Layout, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bda">Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) </a>has withdrawn its application seeking permission to cut down 184 trees in the locality, stating that the proposal was submitted by an executive engineer without authorisation from the competent authority.</p>.<p>However, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) portal has not withdrawn the public notice yet.</p>.<p>In a letter to the GBA's Deputy Conservator of Forests, BDA Commissioner Major P Manivannan requested the Forest Department to treat the earlier application for tree felling as withdrawn.</p>.<p>The letter also mentions that the agency, which is redeveloping the BDA complex, has been directed to redesign its plan to protect all the trees.</p>.Bengaluru: BDA project under scanner over tree felling, setback concerns.<p>The move comes days after <span class="italic">DH</span> reported large-scale felling of trees situated in the peripheral areas of the BDA complex, which is also a setback area where no construction is allowed.</p>.<p><span class="italic">DH</span> also reported construction activity on the site in violation of building norms.</p>.<p>The executive engineer had approached the Forest Department seeking permission to remove trees for development works without obtaining the necessary approvals from senior authorities within the BDA.</p>.<p>Following an internal review, the authority concluded that the request had not followed due process.</p>.<p>The BDA said it had taken note of public objections and concerns raised by residents regarding the proposed tree felling. Following withdrawal of the application, several netizens appreciated the BDA commissioner for the decision.</p>