BDCC polls: Congress-backed candidates win 15 of 18 seats

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Co-operative Milk Producers Societies Union (Bamul) President and former MP DK Suresh said on Sunday that Congress-backed candidates had won 15 of the 18 in the Bengaluru District Central Co-operative Bank (BDCC) elections.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters during a news conference, Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, said, "In today's bank elections, Congress-backed candidates have won 15 of the 18 seats. In Bengaluru South district, seven Congress-backed candidates won - 2 each in Ramanagara, Kanakapura and Magadi while one candidate backed by the Congress won in Channapatna. Somashekhar (Yeshwantpur MLA) has joined hands with us and we won in his constituency too.</p>.<p>Congress-backed candidates also won 2 seats in Hosakote, one each in Devanahalli, Doddaballapura and Anekal and bagged another seat thanks to the support of (Congress leader) H M Revanna."</p>.<p>Suresh pointed out that BJP-backed candidates had won one seat in Nelamangala and 2 seats in Solur. </p>.<p>He credited Shivakumar, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and MLAs Shivanna, Sharath Bache Gowda, Iqbal Hussain, H C Balakrishna, C P Yogeshwar, N Srinivas and others for the victory.</p>