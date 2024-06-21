Be cautious about granting medical visas: Karnataka HC to Foreign Regional Registration Officer

The court further said, "If it were to be such a grave medical emergency as is sought to be projected, it would have been a circumstance altogether different. In the considered view of the court, the projection is pseudo. The petitioner’s projection is not for the first time, but it is for the third time. Lesion in the brain appears to have increased every time or even the reason for illness. Such power of attorneys, which are executed by foreign nationals invoking the Act, cannot be recognised and is sans countenance. Finding no merit in the petition, the petition stands rejected.”