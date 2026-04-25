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Beat the heat: Doctors recommend diet tweaks, hydration, exercise

They advise that the best way to beat the heat is through simple dietary changes, staying well hydrated, and exercising regularly.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 23:34 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 23:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewshealthKarnatakasummerhydration

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