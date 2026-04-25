<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/doctors">Doctors </a>and dieticians in the city report a rising number of dehydration and gastroenteritis cases. They advise that the best way to beat the heat is through simple dietary changes,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/health-department-asks-hospitals-to-set-up-heat-stroke-management-rooms-3979960"> staying well hydrated</a>, and<br>exercisingregularly.</p><p><strong>Summer wellness</strong></p><p>1.Drink water regularly; add lemon, ginger, tulsi or amla for cooling benefits.</p><p>2. Include cucumber, watermelon, muskmelon, tomatoes, and ice apple; have curd, kefir, or buttermilk to aid digestion and hydration.</p><p>3. Avoid heavy foods; opt for leafy greens and simple meals.</p><p>4. Work out early morning; opt for low-heat activities like yoga or swimming.</p>.Heatstroke clinics set up; health minister urges caution over rising temperature in Kerala. <p><strong>What to avoid</strong></p><p>1. Heavy, spicy, fried, and salty food as they raise body heat and increase dehydration risk.</p><p>2. Excess caffeine and alcohol can dehydrate and spike sodium levels; avoid energy and aerated drinks.</p><p>3. Don’t overlook fatigue, dizziness, or dryness — hydrate immediately.</p><p>4. Unprotected sun exposure (especially for children); ensure children carry water and wear caps during outdoor activities.</p>