Begur residents conduct 'Save Water' walkathon

Amid a serious water crisis on Bengaluru’s periphery, the citizens’ group Beautiful Begur organised a ‘Save Water’ walkathon on Sunday.
Nearly 700 men, women and children took part in the walkathon that covered Noble Residency, SNN and Begur Road.
The group’s president, Prakash K, said, “The government included 110 villages in the city limits to form the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2007. Even after 16 years, the entire area of Begur and nearby residential colonies are struggling for water, which is unfortunate.”
He added: “It is the responsibility of the government and the civic bodies to ensure that a basic requirement like water is provided to all citizens. But our current situation, especially in the Begur area, has worsened like that in many other parts of the city. The borewells have dried up and getting tankers has become a hard task.”
He continued, “The walkathon is a form of protest for the government’s inability to take initiatives in improving underground water levels through rainwater harvesting and other natural methods during the last monsoon.”
(Published 10 March 2024, 23:44 IST)