Behind the scenes at Bengaluru studios

A group of brands, designers and artists in Bengaluru have opened their studios and workshops to people to give them a sneak peek into their design process. Participants will be taken on guided tours.
The project is called Makers’ Trail. It began on December 1 and will go on until December 9. It is part of the larger ‘Unboxing BLR Habba’ art and culture festival.
Fourteen brands from fashion, textile, furniture, wood work and other fields are participating in Makers’ Trail, put together by Manju Sara
Rajan, who is an art curator and a writer. With this project, Manju wants “to showcase Bengaluru as a creative laboratory and place of production”.
She reasoned, “Bengaluru has always been a city of makers. It has big names in textile and furniture. It has the country’s first glass blowing studio. This programme hopes to bring some of them together as a community and to explain to the audience what makes each of their work special.”
Lot like home
Manju and Sridhar Poddar founded Kaash, a cultural space located in Langford Town. Kaash will be hosting a guided tour of their exhibition ‘Evoke Edit’ on December 8. But visitors are free to drop by the venue anytime and check out the exhibition on their own.
The exhibition will have on display home decor items across the categories of lighting, seating, artworks, and accessories. Expect a leather lamp and a Bidri work lamp created by Italian artist Andrea Anastasio. Pradeep, an artist from Karnataka, will showcase Bidri artworks. A seat that can double up as a side table will also be up for viewing.
Other highlights of the show include a Baithak, an Indian sofa made with cotton upholstery; a textured artwork called ‘Lion’s Den’ by Madhya Pradesh artist Gareeba Singh Tekam that features a pair of lions; and ‘Vayu’, a fabric lightbox by Karnataka artist Vijay Siddramappa Hagargundgi that features his line drawings. Experimental lighting styled out of copper and brass will also be on display.
“Our exhibition will open with an interaction between Mumbai-based architect Sameep Padora and me. We will talk on the subject of ‘Making our home’,” Manju said. Sameep is dean of architecture at CEPT University, Ahmedabad.
Seating corner
Located in Abbigere, Phantom Hands creates handcrafted Indian modern furniture. During their studio tour on December 5, you can learn about carpentry, weaving and finishing processes, and how the wood is seasoned. You will also get a peek into the design thinking that goes behind creating a furniture and how each piece is packed and shipped, said its founder Deepak Srinath.
They don’t design the furniture in-house. Deepak shared, “We collaborate with a select group of external designers. We are a platform with a strong R&D team, which researches materials and craft practices. We offer designers the materials we can work with and craft practices we have access to.”
Knock on wood
Deeptashree Saha and Abhirup Dutta are the founders of Woodlabs, a wood workshop located on Rampura Main Road. On the tour of their studio, slated for December 6, they will tell visitors about the materials they use and how they source them, their design process, and their sustainable practices.
A fully biodegradable sofa designed by the studio will be up for viewing. “We have used reclaimed wood from a demolished house as its base material. Cushions are not made with polyurethane foam but traditional filling of cotton. For the cover, we work with Khesh weavers, who are known to tear old cotton saris into thin strips and reweave them into a durable fabric,” Deeptashree explained.
Other alternate approaches to creating products will also be discussed on the tour.
The studio works with grassroots artisans to create products that are an amalgamation of the brand’s design ideas and an artisan’s skills. “Most of the artisans we work with are the last of their generation,” said Deeptashree.
Know the trail partners
These are the studios and exhibition spaces you can visit between December 2 and 9: Kaimurai, Devi Seetharam, Phantom Hands, Woodlabs, The Summer House, Tharangini Studio, Wari Watai Studio, Olie Lighting Studio, Kaash, Mathew and Ghosh Architects, and Tiipoi. To know more about each brand, visit their respective social media handles. All the tours have limited seating and RSVP is needed to confirm participation.
Oorjaa, Sangaru Design Objects, and Atmosphere conducted tours on their premises on December 1. Located in Whitefield, Oorjaa makes lights from sustainable materials like banana fibre, quarry dust and discarded cork. “We even use lantana to make our lights,” said Radeesh Shetty who founded the studio with Jenny Pinto. On their tour, visitors got to learn about how they make paper, how they design lamps, how they recycle water in their studio and more.
Sangaru Design Objects creates bamboo products, and Atmosphere is a luxury home textile brand.