<p>Bengaluru: A routine 1.5-hour trip to Kempegowda International Airport turned into a 3.5-hour ordeal for Bellandur resident Sakshi Singh, highlighting the city’s traffic woes.</p>.<p>Singh, who left Bellandur at 6 pm, reached the terminal only at 9.30 pm. She documented the commute in a video that has since gone viral on Instagram.</p>.<p>Sharing her ordeal on social media, Singh described the journey as a struggle for survival rather than a routine trip.</p>.<p>“I was just praying that I make it in time to drop my baggage. Traffic was at a complete standstill at certain places,” Singh said. Ironically, she credited a flight delay for her successful boarding, noting that IndiGo was a saviour by not departing on time.</p>.<p>The incident has triggered a wave of similar complaints from residents in Bellandur and Sarjapur, who frequently battle waterlogging and infrastructure bottlenecks.</p>.<p>With rain forecast in the coming weeks, Singh advised travellers to keep a minimum buffer of 1.5 hours over their usual travel time to navigate the <br />congestion.</p>.<p>The post has since garnered significant engagement, with netizens commenting that reaching the airport often takes longer than the actual flight to many Indian cities.</p>