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Bellandur woman’s 3.5-hour airport ride goes viral

Singh, who left Bellandur at 6 pm, reached the terminal only at 9.30 pm. She documented the commute in a video that has since gone viral on Instagram.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 22:43 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 22:43 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKempegowda International AirportBengaluru Airport

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