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Madiwala blast terror accused dies in Bengaluru Central Jail before verdict

The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination and Prison officials have informed his family members about the death.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsblastterrorParappana AgraharaMadiwala

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