Madiwala blast terror accused dies in Bengaluru Central Jail before verdict

<p>Bengaluru: Suspected terror accused and under-trial prisoner in the 2008 Madiwala serial bomb blast case, Abdul Khader, 69, died due to health complications while lodged at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parappana%20agrahara">Parappana Agrahara Central Prison</a> in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon.</p><p>A senior police officer said that Khader, who had been in judicial custody since 2010, developed serious health issues earlier in the day. Prison staff shifted him to Jayadeva Hospital for treatment. However, he reportedly suffered a heart attack while being transported and died on the way to the hospital around 1:30 pm.</p>.Rumours of actor Darshan's suicide attempt trigger tension around Parappana Agrahara prison.<p>The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination and Prison officials have informed his family members about the death. </p><p>Based on a complaint by jail authorities, a case of unnatural death has been registered and the postmortem will be conducted on Saturday before the magistrate, the police officer said.</p>