Beneficiary capital contribution, water sewerage fees illegal: Karnataka High Court  

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has declared the demand for Beneficiary Capital Contribution Charges and Greater Bangalore Water Sewerage Project Charges as illegal.

However, the court has upheld the demand for Advance Probable Pro Rata Charges and Treated Water Charges for Construction, since it has legal support.

Sobha Limited and five others filed the petition. They had approached the BBMP seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC). They were asked to pay Rs 1.1 crore. This includes Rs 54,48,000 towards Beneficiary Capital Contribution Charges, Rs 49,85,548 towards Advance Probable Pro Rata Charges, and Rs 8,30,925 towards Treated Water Charges for construction to the BWSSB before getting the NOC.

The petitioners contended that the authorities cannot charge the fees without quid pro quo, that, too, for issuing an NOC.