Bengalureans explore the history of Nandi Valley

A group of 20 Bengalureans went on a historical tour to the foothills of Nandi Hills on Sunday. It was organised as part of the recently concluded Unboxing BLR Habba.
The group comprising architects, photographers and business analysts, explored the valley at the foothills for three hours. This journalist was also a part of the ‘Nandi Valley Walk’.
Ancient shrines
The first stop was the Bhoganandishwara Temple. Its design “stands as proof for the accretions done” from the 9th century up until the 16th century, said historian-storyteller Siddharth Raja who was conducting the walk. The temple has three main shrines. The northern shrine, Bhoganandishwara, was built 200 years before the southern shrine, Arunachaleshwara. The middle shrine, Uma Maheswari, was constructed between the 13th and 14th centuries.
By the 16th century, “the temple area had long colonnades, open areas and durbar halls, which was typical of Vijayanagara architecture”, said Siddharth.
He also drew the group’s attention to a haunched lion motif carved on the main entrance. It was made from a single piece of granite, which was also a feature of the Vijayanagara style.
As the group entered the mantapa (pillared hall) of the Arunachaleshwara shrine, he pointed to the corbels. Corbels are built to support the weight of roofs, balconies, and other architectural elements. Some of these corbels can be traced back to the early and late Chola dynasties, and others to the Vijayanagara dynasty, he said.
Siddharth also discussed gargoyles (mythic creatures) carved in stone outside the northern and southern shrines, and ornamental pillars made from soapstone at the Uma Maheswari shrine (remnants of the Hoysala dynasty).
Forgotten tombs
The group walked more than a kilometre from the temple to arrive at an abandoned British cemetery. It had tombs dated between 1805 and 1815.
Pointing to the tomb of Lieutenant James Sinclair from the Second Battalion 16th regiment of Madras Native Infantry, Siddharth shared a story from a previous tour. A former army man had suggested Siddharth locate the current members of the regiment and tell them about the tomb of Lieutenant James. “I researched and realised they (possibly) can’t come here. They are now (part of) the Fourth Battalion Baloch regiment of the Pakistan Army,” he shared.
The British High Commission had abandoned the cemetery as it could not trace known descendants of the people buried here. A few years ago, Prashanth Prakash, cofounder of Unboxing BLR Foundation, built a wall around the cemetery to protect it.
Write to nandivalleywalks@gmail.com to enquire about future tours.