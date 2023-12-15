Bengalureans explore the history of Nandi Valley

Pointing to the tomb of Lieutenant James Sinclair from the Second Battalion 16th regiment of Madras Native Infantry, Siddharth shared a story from a previous tour. A former army man had suggested Siddharth locate the current members of the regiment and tell them about the tomb of Lieutenant James. “I researched and realised they (possibly) can’t come here. They are now (part of) the Fourth Battalion Baloch regiment of the Pakistan Army,” he shared.