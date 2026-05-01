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If your phone blasts a siren on May 2, don't panic! Its the NDMA testing a disaster alert system

This is not the first time, as NDMA had conducted a similar 'emergency alert' simulation in Bengaluru in 2023.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 11:15 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Bengaluru: If you get a disaster alert from NDMA on May 2, don't panic

In one line
NDMA to test disaster alert system in Bengaluru on May 2; citizens advised not to panic.
Key points
• NDMA alert test
NDMA will test a new disaster alert system in Bengaluru and other cities on May 2 using Cell Broadcast technology.
• Purpose of the test
The test aims to evaluate the effectiveness of the alert system and improve disaster preparedness measures.
• Previous simulation
This is not the first time NDMA conducted such a test in Bengaluru, having done so in 2023.
• Technology involved
The alert system uses Cell Broadcast (CB) technology as part of the Integrated Alert System (SACHET).
• Context of the test
The test follows recent heavy rains in Bengaluru that resulted in multiple fatalities.
Key statistics
7
Number of fatalities in recent rains
2023
Year of previous test
May 2
Date of upcoming test
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 01 May 2026, 11:15 IST
BengaluruTechnologyTechnology NewsKarnatakaNational Disaster Management AuthorityDH Techdisaster managementNDMCdisaster preparednessGBAGreater Bengaluru Authority

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