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Bengalureans see monthly expenses climb 8-15% amid West Asia crisis

Food habits are changing too. George Dimitrov says his family, which earlier had non-vegetarian food three to four times a week, now cooks it just once.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 22:37 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 22:37 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLPGWest Asia

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