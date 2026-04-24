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Bengalureans sign up for active getaways

Fitness enthusiasts are seeking holidays built around workouts, races and demanding activities
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 23:21 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 23:21 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakafitnessMetrolife

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