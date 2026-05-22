Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengalureans sign up for Cockroach Janta Party

Signees admit the online movement is symbolic, with possibly no outcome, but reflects the youth's frustration
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 22:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 22:57 IST
India NewsBengaluruChief Justice of IndiaNEETRTICockroach

Follow us on :

Follow Us