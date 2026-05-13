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Bengalureans take ice water plunge as wellness trend gains traction 

In recent times, social media exposure, growing fitness culture, and easier access have pushed cold plunges into mainstream wellness culture in India.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 23:04 IST
BengaluruhealthKarnataka

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