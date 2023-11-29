Bengalureans take up 30 Day Map Challenge

For the prompt ‘Polygons’, S Thiyaku turned his attention to the density of schools in different wards in Bengaluru. He sourced data from BBMP and some from OpenStreetMap, a community-created geospatial project. “The density is higher in centrally-located wards like Basavanagudi than those on the outskirts of the city, such as Yelahanka. That’s also because the central wards are smaller in comparison,” said the COO of an agri-tech startup. He also mapped potholes in Bengaluru for the prompt ‘Hexagons’ and found them concentrated more in the central wards.