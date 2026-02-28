<p>Bengaluru: Fourteen property tax defaulters in the Bommanahalli Zone of Bengaluru South City Corporation cleared dues totaling Rs 27.62 lakh just ahead of a scheduled auction.</p>.<p>In a press note, Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh said 50 residential and commercial properties owed a total of Rs 1.08 crore. “We had issued proclamation orders for all the properties,” he added. The 14 owners cleared their dues via challan or online payment, prompting the assistant revenue officers to officially remove their properties from the auction list.</p>.Bengaluru: South Corporation to auction 50 properties today.<p>“The remaining 36 defaulters did not pay. Although the auction proceeded, no bidders came forward, leaving it inconclusive,” Ramesh said. Preparations are underway for a re-auction of the remaining properties in the coming days.</p>