<p>Bengaluru: In a major crackdown, 16 drug peddlers, including two women, were arrested and narcotics worth Rs 5.24 crore have been seized.</p>.<p>The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch and the city police carried out the operation.</p>.<p>Police seized MDMA, ecstasy pills, ganja and hydro ganja with an estimated market value of Rs 5.24 crore.</p>.Drugs worth Rs 21.50 crore seized in Bengaluru, 15 peddlers including three foreign nationals held .<p>In one case, the CCB arrested a 43-year-old woman within the Bagalur police station limits for allegedly assisting a Nigerian national in drug trafficking across the city. The accused was identified as NK Subhashini, a resident of Puttanna Layout.</p>.<p>During investigation, police found that she was aiding a Nigerian citizen in storing and supplying narcotics from her rented house. Acting on his instructions, she would deliver the stored drugs to customers at designated locations.</p>