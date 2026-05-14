Bengaluru: 163 students of St John’s Medical College receive PG degrees

<p>Bengaluru: As many as 163 students of St John’s Medical College received their degrees during the postgraduation ceremony on Wednesday. Among them, 24 graduates secured State and National University ranks. </p>.<p>The pass rate this year in speciality postgraduates was 94%, with 11 of the 116 students securing among the top 10 University Ranks, with three gold medals. Among the superspecialty and DNB super-speciality students, the pass rate was 100%, with 13 of the 44 students securing University and National ranks, with 5 gold medals.</p>.<p>Dr Udata Pranavi (Family Medicine), Dr Honey Mol (Pathology) and Dr Aneeta Shaji (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) secured the state university gold medal and first rank. Dr Ruby Aleyamma Roy (Family Medicine) and Dr Swathi N (Transfusion Medicine) secured the 2nd rank and Dr Pragnya Sood (Community Medicine) secured the fifth rank in Karnataka. </p><p>In the DM and MCh Courses, Dr Sanjan Rai K (Endocrinology), Dr Hrudya (Gastroenterology), Dr Chinthana L (Neonatology) and Dr Swetha C Nair (Pulmonary Medicine) secured the state university gold medal and first rank. Dr Chaitanya H Balakrishna (Haematology) secured the prestigious DNB National Gold Medal.</p>.<p>Dr Uday George Zachariah, Associate Director of Christian Medical College and alumnus of the 1990 batch of St John’s Medical College, was the chief guest. In his graduation address, he encouraged the passing out students to serve humanity with passion and compassion. </p>