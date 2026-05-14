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Bengaluru: 163 students of St John’s Medical College receive PG degrees

The pass rate this year in speciality postgraduates was 94%, with 11 of the 116 students securing among the top 10 University Ranks, with three gold medals.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 21:43 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 21:43 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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