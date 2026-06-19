Bengaluru: 17th-century composition ‘Sri Geeta Gopalam’ to be staged on June 20

<p>Vanamala Center for Art and Culture will perform 12 songs from ‘Sri Geeta Gopalam’, composed by the celebrated 17th-century Mysuru king Chikka Devaraja Wodeyar. It will be performed on June 20 at ‘Trimshat’, the centre’s 30th anniversary celebration. </p>.<p>The composition, which praises the Hindu god Krishna, is one of the first compositions to preach the tenets of Ramanujacharya’s Vishishtadvaita philosophy in Kannada. </p>.<p>Meera Rajaram Pranesh and her team at the Vanamala Center have reconstructed the composition. </p>.<p>‘Sri Geeta Gopalam’ is a Geya Prabandha (a genre of medieval Indian musical literature) that researcher, linguist, and music critic B V K Sastry introduced to mainstream performers and scholars at the Music Academy, Madras, in 1971. Structured as a saptapadi — the seven vows of a Hindu marriage repurposed as a framework for devotion — its first half features the romance of Krishna and the Gopis, and its second half, the path to salvation. The 83 songs are set to ragas exclusive to the 17th century — among them are Madhumadhavi, Narayani, and Gumma Kamboji which existed only in manuscript. </p>.<p>The songs, all in Halegannada (old Kannada), had no vocal tradition to draw from. Research for the project went back to Meera’s doctoral work on the music of Mysuru Wodeyars. “Musicology and performance are not parallel; they go hand in hand,” says Meera, who always wanted to bring these songs to the stage. </p>.<p>Vanamala Center has expanded to encompass India’s varied art forms. Among Meera’s biggest achievements is the library which has over 3,000 books and manuscripts, all specialising in Indian art and culture. Over the years, her team has worked on disseminating the esoteric Sri Chakra and Dasha Mahavidya concepts through documentaries. She hopes to produce more documentaries. </p>.<p>Guests at the two-day event include musicologist T S Sathyavathi, art historian Choodamani Nandagopal, vocalist R K Padmanabha, and political scientist Sandeep Shastri. The event also includes a symposium, a book and journal release, and a percussion ensemble. </p>.<p>On June 20, at Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi, and on June 21 at Gayana Samaja, Basavanagudi. Entry free. </p><p>For details, check on @vanamalaartsandculture on Instagram. </p>