Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: 17th-century composition ‘Sri Geeta Gopalam’ to be staged on June 20

It was composed by Mysuru Wodeyar king Chikka Devaraja
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 22:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 22:12 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us