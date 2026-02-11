<p>Bengaluru: The Halasuru police on Monday arrested 18 candidates from Haryana for allegedly indulging in malpractices during the Army Group 'C' recruitment examinations.</p>.<p>The examinations were held on February 8 within the limits of the Halasuru police station.</p>.<p>Police said the candidates allegedly resorted to copying using Bluetooth devices networked to other gadgets and mobile phones during the exams.</p>.<p>The exams were held for direct recruitment to Civil Defence Employee Group 'C' posts, specifically Lower Division Clerk positions.</p>.<p>During checks, officials spotted 18 candidates, aged between 22 and 25 involved in malpractices at the examination centre; 12 communication devices and three mobile phones were found in the bags of two candidates, identified as Aman and Rajat.</p>.Bengaluru: Corporations to survey malls, large buildings for property tax discrepancies.<p>Based on a complaint from army officials, a case has been registered, and the candidates have been taken into police custody for further investigation, police said.</p>