Bengaluru: 2% khata conversion fee yet to be reality

<p class="bodytext">Most open house centres across the city received good response, with queries from at least 50 property owners. </p>.<p class="bodytext">While many property owners were happy with the arrangements, others expressed dissatisfaction over technical problems and processing bottlenecks. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Many property owners wanting to pay and get their ‘B’ to ‘A’ khata conversion applications processed were disappointed as the system still reflected the fee as 5% of the guidance value instead of the new fee of 2%. The government stated earlier this week that all property owners who have not yet paid are eligible for a fee reduction. But the software failed to reflect this. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“I applied a week ago, but since I had not paid, my application was pending. I had hoped to finish the payment and all procedures at the open house. But the software still showed a higher fee. It is not a small amount; it runs up to thousands of rupees. Officials asked me to come back next Saturday,” said Vishal K (name changed), of North Bengaluru. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A senior official at Kodigehalli open house centre told <span class="italic">DH</span> that they had requested higher-ups at GBA to update new fee in software. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Many property owners are leaving after seeing the higher fee. We can only ask them to pay what the system shows or wait till change is reflected,” the official said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“I visited the centre twice today expecting to receive my e-khata. However, they only helped me apply for it, and I did not receive anything. I was asked to come next Saturday,” said Krishna M (name changed), of Vidyaranyapura. Officials said some applications are sent to the quality control team for verification and e-khata is generated only after their approval. </p>