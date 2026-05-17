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Bengaluru: 2% khata conversion fee yet to be reality

A senior official at Kodigehalli open house centre told DH that they had requested higher-ups at GBA to update new fee in software.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:24 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:24 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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