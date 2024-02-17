Bengaluru 2040: Satellite towns will be developed by connecting Metro, says CM Siddaramaiah

Track live updates from the event.

"To alleviate the pressure on Bengaluru city, we are committed to develop towns in the outskirts as satellite towns by ensuring roads and train connectivity. Places such as Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Doddaballapura, Magadi and Bidadi will be connected with the Metro," Siddaramaiah said.

The chief minister also spoke about the government's fund allocation to Bengaluru in the recent budget. "Bengaluru is not merely a city but it is a symbol of innovation, diversity and progress. We are acutely aware of the mobility challenges that plague our city. The government is working work tirelessly through result oriented and multi-dimensional approach," he said.