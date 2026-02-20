Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru
LIVE

DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit Updates | 'This city has given me everything. I will be remembered for work I have done'

The fifth edition of Deccan Herald Bengaluru 2040 Summit is under way. The summit that brings together some of India's most influential policymakers, corporate titans, entrepreneurs, and artists will lay a roadmap and vision for the future of India’s Silicon Valley. Followed by a keynote address by legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid, the city’s sharpest minds will discuss a wide array of topics, from AI in higher education to the future of jobs. A fire side chat with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will explore his vision for the city and more. Stay tuned to DH as we bring all the updates from the conclave as it happens.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 13:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Highlights
15:4220 Feb 2026

DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit Updates | Bengaluru should have 80 per cent mobility happening in public transport: Ashish Verma, Convenor of IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab

14:4620 Feb 2026

DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit Updates | We are looking beyond Bengaluru. Tier II cities are great employment generators: Manjula N, Secretary, IT/BT Dept, Govt of Karnataka

14:4420 Feb 2026

DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit Updates | With the proliferation of AI, we are seeing a significant number of new roles and jobs being created: Santhosh Rao, Partner & Executive Director, IBM Consulting

19:0820 Feb 2026

This city has given me everything. I will be remembered for the work I have done: DKS

19:0320 Feb 2026

Water problem will be sorted out whether I am here or not. All efforts have been made to fix it: DKS

19:0220 Feb 2026

I have been issuing warnings against posters and banners across the city. Birthday posters, welcome posters are all nuisance: DKS

18:5920 Feb 2026

BJP using PIL to stall projects. They are weaponising small clerical mistakes to target us: DKS

18:5520 Feb 2026

Supreme Court has given permission for the balancing reservoir at Mekedatu. New DPR will happen and no one can stop it. And Bengaluru will get water: DKS

Published 20 February 2026, 01:00 IST
Bengaluru newsD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahArtificial IntelligenceDH Bengaluru 2040 SummitBengaluru 2040

Follow us on :

Follow Us