Bengaluru 2040 Summit LIVE Updates | The roadmap for India’s Silicon Valley

The stage is set for the fifth edition of Deccan Herald Bengaluru 2040 Summit. The summit, which will bring together some of India's most influential policymakers, corporate titans, entrepreneurs, and artists, will lay a roadmap and vision for the future of India’s Silicon Valley. The event will begin with the welcome address by K V Subramanya, Executive Editor of Deccan Herald, it will be followed by the keynote address by legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid. Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah will speak in the session titled 'Bengaluru Fast Forward'. Following this, the city’s sharpest minds will discuss a wide array of topics, from AI in higher education to the future of jobs. A fire side chat with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will explore his vision for the city and more. Stay tuned to DH as we bring all the updates from the conclave as it happens.
Published 20 February 2026
