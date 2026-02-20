Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru 2040 vision: Tech and sustainability to go hand in hand, says chief secretary

'Not just skyscrapers, city must be remembered for diversity, leadership’
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 17:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 17:22 IST
India NewsBengaluruDH Bengaluru 2040 SummitShalini Rajneesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us