<p>Hailing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> as the upcoming deeptech capital of the world, Chief Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shalini-rajneesh">Shalini Rajneesh</a> on Friday called for a balance between technology and sustainability while envisioning Bengaluru in 2040.</p><p>"As we look towards 2040, Bengaluru should not limit itself to be a capital of technology and innovation but also the capital of sustainability and inclusivity. We are building a city that is smarter, greener, and fairer—a city that inspires the world."</p><p>She was delivering the closing keynote address at the 5th edition of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dh-bengaluru-2040-summit">DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit</a>.</p><p>Narrating an interesting anecdote from Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah's</a> recent meeting with an American ambassador, the Chief Secretary recalled that the ambassador, on his first visit to Bengaluru, had likened the state capital to Los Angeles in the USA.</p><p>Hailing Bengaluru's talent pool and ecosystem, Shalini said: " Multinational corporations no longer see Bengaluru merely as a back office—but as a nerve center for innovation, strategy, and talent. The city's unique blend of skilled professionals, cutting-edge infrastructure, and progressive policies has transformed it into a launchpad for global operations."</p><p>She noted that Bengaluru is not just India's Silicon Valley, but is also becoming the deep tech capital of the world.</p><p>Reeling out statistics, the Chief Secretary said that Bengaluru, which currently contributes 40% to Karnataka's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), is expected to contribute half (50%) of the state's GSDP by 2040.</p><p>"This <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economics">economic</a> strength is anchored by Bengaluru's leadership in IT and ITeS, where a workforce of 1.5 million professionals drives nearly 38% of India's IT exports. By 2040, this workforce is expected to double to 3–4 million, powering almost half of India's IT exports and reaffirming Bengaluru's role as the nation's technology capital."</p><p>She explained that the 2024 Savills Growth Hubs Index, which evaluates growth across 230 global cities based on economic expansion, population increase, and personal wealth, ranked Bengaluru as the world's fastest-growing city.</p><p>Concluding her address, the Chief Secretary said: "Let us pledge today that Bengaluru in 2040 will be remembered not merely for its skyscrapers and startups, but for its spirit of innovation, its celebration of diversity, and its leadership in addressing global challenges…"</p>