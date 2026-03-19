<p>Bengaluru: The checking staff of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)</a> intensified inspections on buses operating in and around Bengaluru to detect ticketless travel.</p>.<p>In February this year, the staff checked 16,397 trips and penalised 2,317 passengers for travelling without tickets, collecting Rs 5,08,910 in fines. Additionally, 1,445 cases were booked against conductors for dereliction of duty.</p>.BMTC collects Rs 6.09 lakh in penalties from Bengaluru passengers in January.<p>The checking staff also penalised 229 male passengers for occupying seats reserved exclusively for women, collecting Rs 22,900 in fines in accordance with KMV Rules 94 read with Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.</p>.<p>In total, during February, 2,546 passengers were penalised and Rs 6,09,850 was collected as fines.</p>