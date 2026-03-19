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Bengaluru: 2,317 passengers booked for ticketless travel in BMTC bus

The checking staff also penalised 229 male passengers for occupying seats reserved exclusively for women.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 22:16 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 22:16 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBMTCtickets

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