Bengaluru | 250 gelatin sticks, 50 detonators seized in raid on granite quarry

<p>Bengaluru: Police have seized explosives, allegedly stored without authorisation, during a raid on a granite quarry on the city's eastern outskirts.</p>.<p>During the raid on June 5 at Venkateshwara Granites and Crusher in Yarappanahalli, Bidarahalli Hobli, police recovered 250 gelatin sticks and 50 detonators.</p>.<p>Five suspects, including quarry owner Venkataramana Reddy, have been booked.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the raid followed a tip off and they uncovered explosives stored in violation of safety and regulatory norms.</p>.Gelatin sticks, detonator, explosives found on plot near school.<p>Police have sent the seized materials for examination and are verifying whether the quarry had the required licences and permissions to procure, transport and store explosives used for mining and blasting.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under Section 9B(1)(b) of the Explosives Act, Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Rule 7 of the Explosive Rules. Further investigation is underway.</p>.<p>"During questioning, three workers — Vikas, Thohid and Sandeep — told police that explosives, including detonators, were being used for blasting rocks at the quarry on the instructions of quarry owner, Venkataramana Reddy.</p>.<p>"Crusher supervisor Lokesh Reddy admitted that blasting operations were being carried out during night hours without obtaining the required licence or implementing mandatory safety measures. They were aware that the storage and use of explosives in such conditions could endanger public safety and property, but continued the activity without bothering," a senior officer from the Avalahalli police station told DH.</p>