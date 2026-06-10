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Bengaluru | 250 gelatin sticks, 50 detonators seized in raid on granite quarry

Five suspects, including quarry owner Venkataramana Reddy, have been booked.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:50 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:50 IST
BengaluruquarryGelatin Sticks

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