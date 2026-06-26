Bengaluru: 26-year-old canter driver killed on Mysuru Road

<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old canter driver was killed after part of a road-milling machine allegedly came loose and struck his vehicle on Mysuru Road in the early hours of Thursday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Suheb Malik (25). According to the police, the accident occurred around 5.30 am.</p>.<p>Police said Malik was driving his canter alongside a road-milling machine after descending the BGS flyover near the Bengaluru Body Builders junction on Mysuru Road. As the vehicles approached a hump, a component of the machine got detached due to the impact.</p>.Bengaluru: Fatal bike taxi accident throws focus on lack of safety measures.<p>While the canter was overtaking the machine, the detached part struck the driver's side of the vehicle, leaving Malik with severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries despite treatment.</p>.<p>Upon receiving information about the incident, the Chamarajpet traffic police went to the spot, conducted a mahazar, and cleared traffic congestion on the busy stretch.</p>.<p>A case has been registered against the operator of the heavy machinery, and further investigation is underway.</p>