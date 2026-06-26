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Bengaluru: 26-year-old canter driver killed on Mysuru Road

As the vehicles approached a hump, a component of the machine got detached due to the impact.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 01:44 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 01:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRoad accident

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